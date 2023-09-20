Michael Caine is back in the spotlight! On Wednesday, the celebrated 90-year-old actor made his first red carpet appearance in over two years.

The renowned nonagenarian posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere his new film, The Great Escapers, at the BFI Southbank cinema in London, England.

The two-time Oscar winner -- who walked with the use of a cane -- sat in a chair on the carpet as he smiled for photos.

Wearing a dark blue blazer and light blue button-down, along with black slacks and black loafers, Caine looked dapper and classy as ever in his rare public appearance.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

While Caine sat for solo photos, he stepped out onto the carpet with some help from filmmaker Oliver Parker, who directed The Great Escapers -- which is based on a true story about a British World War II veteran who snuck out of his nursing home in 2014 to travel to France for an event commemorating D-Day.

Caine also later posed with the cast, who crowded around him as he sat and beamed for snapshots.

Dave Benett/WireImage

In October 2021, Caine made headlines when he seemed to imply he would be retiring from acting during an interview with BBC radio's Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, while promoting his film, Best Sellers.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really, because I haven't worked for two years," he said of his role, adding, "And I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well."

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and successful. So, I'm now not an actor. I'm a writer," he continued. "Which is lovely because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed."

However, Caine later denied that he planned to stop acting, and released a statement to Variety, sharing, "Regarding retirement, I've spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I'm not getting rid of my alarm clock!"

