Congratulations are in order for Michael Oher!

The former NFL player who inspired the film The Blind Side -- starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron -- tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy, after 17 years together. Oher shared a photo from their wedding on his Instagram Monday, calling the affair the "best single weekend" he's ever been a part of.

"Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate! My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!," Oher wrote, alongside a photo of him and Roy at the altar. "Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been apart of. Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won’t be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I’m complete, let’s keep trending upward! ❤️❤️❤️."