Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side,' Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tiffany Roy
Congratulations are in order for Michael Oher!
The former NFL player who inspired the film The Blind Side -- starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron -- tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy, after 17 years together. Oher shared a photo from their wedding on his Instagram Monday, calling the affair the "best single weekend" he's ever been a part of.
"Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate! My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!," Oher wrote, alongside a photo of him and Roy at the altar. "Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been apart of. Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won’t be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I’m complete, let’s keep trending upward! ❤️❤️❤️."
Held at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee, Oher and Roy's wedding was a lavish affair that included a performance by ballerinas, a choreographed dance from the bridal party and a second line band parade as a nod to the bride's hometown of New Orleans, according to People.
In an interview with the outlet, Roy called exchanging their vows "the most magical part" of the wedding.
"To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true queen," she gushed.
The couple's four children were also in attendance -- their son, MJ, daughters, Kierstin and Naivi -- with Roy sharing that their son, Kobi, walked her down the aisle to Beyonce's "Halo."
While she called her few steps down the aisle a "blur," Roy told the outlet that she's finally had some time to reflect on their big day, "Since everything has calmed down, everyone is gone, and now I can actually sit down and talk to my husband about this day that seems like it went by in a matter of seconds."
She continued, "Michael has a glow in his eyes when he looks at me. He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule for the day, he makes sure his family is taken care of. I love his love for his family and our kids."
