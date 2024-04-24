Isabella Strahan wants fans to know she's alive, fighting and in good spirits. The 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America's Michael Strahan took to TikTok this week to respond to a commenter who asked if she was still alive as she battles cancer.

Wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt, Isabella stood up dancing to Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy," while flashing a smile.

One commenter responded, "Better than ever." Isabella replied, "Not going anywhere."

She even made light of the situation when one fan wrote, "Thanks for the update… I was worried." She answered, "Me too."

Isabella's video comes amid her continued health battle. She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a tumor that starts in the back part of the brain. Earlier this month, Isabella revealed in a new YouTube vlog that she needed a third craniotomy one month after her second.

The procedure caused her chemotherapy treatment to be pushed back a month. It also left her in a lot of pain.

Isabella Strahan in the hospital talking about her cancer treatment. - Isabella Strahan/YouTube

"It's not as bad as the first time but I'm really in pain. They do give me pain medicine...they don't work that well on me. So I'm in a lot of pain," she confessed, before bursting into tears. "My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I've been crying a lot. I'm in a lot of pain. It's not as bad as last time... my face isn't as puffy but it literally hurts to do anything."

She hopes to be done with chemotherapy treatment this summer and to return to school at USC in Los Angeles where she started as a freshman before being diagnosed.

