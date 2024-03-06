Michelle Yeoh says she is "heartbroken" over Netflix's cancellation of The Brothers Sun.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress, 61, shared her disappointment over the abrupt and unexplained cancellation of the series -- which only premiered in January. Deadline was first to report the news.

"Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. ♥️✨ heads held high," the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress wrote.

The post, which includes several photos of Yeoh and her co-stars from the series, has since received more than 130,000 likes and thousands of comments from equally devastated fans and followers.

"love you lots michelle. 永遠是我們的媽媽," responded her Brothers Sun co-star, Jenny Yang.

"I thought we could keep fighting and see who would really take over the Jade Dragons… 鄉下的小子 still hanging here and missing my Sun fam 🐉💚," added co-star Johnny Kou.

"It was the first show I watched this year because it was so much fun and I fell in love with the characters. It was so well done. Thank you Michelle + cast&crew. So disappointed hearing this news," poet Rupi Kaur shared.

The cancellation came as a shock to not only the cast and crew but millions of fans and critics who showered the series in praise upon its Jan. 4 debut on the streamer. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show received an 84 percent from reviewers and a 91 percent from the audience. Additionally, Netflix data says the series spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 list of English-language series and peaked at No. 2 on the app.

The story follows Justin Chien as Charles Sun, a Taiwanese gangster who must fly to L.A. in order to protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother (Sam Li) after an assassination attempt on his father (Kou). It was co-created by Brad Falchuk, best known for his work as a writer and producer on Glee, American Horror Story and Pose.

The cancellation comes just two months after Yeoh's Disney+ series, American Born Chinese, was also canceled abruptly after one season despite receiving great reviews.

