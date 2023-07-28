Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Partner Jean Todt After 19 Years Together
A 19-year engagement! Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh married her longtime fiancé, former Ferrari CEO, Jean Todt on Wednesday after nearly two decades together.
Friend and racecar driver Felipe Massa shared the news on Instagram as a guest at the event, posting photos from the celebration. The couple's wedding program reveals some of their longtime love story.
"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the program reads with a throwback photo of the pair. "On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"
The 60-year-old Everything Everywhere All at Once star seemingly wore two different looks for her special day. Yeoh was spotted rocking a champagne-colored gown with lace sleeves and a corset bodice in several photos that also featured her Oscar statue.
Yeoh also wore a satin white blouse with a tiered white skirt for what appears to be the formal marriage license signing.
Yeoh was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991. Todd has son, Nicolas, from a previous marriage.
