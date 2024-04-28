Mike Myers Weighs In on Possibility of an 'Austin Powers 4'

It's been over two decades since the third Austin Powers movie hit theaters, and fans have long wondered whether or not star Mike Myers would ever return to the iconic role.

Myers walked the red carpet at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala on Saturday -- where Oscar winner Nicole Kidman was the guest of honor for the night -- and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the possibility of another installment in the franchise.

Myers played cautiously coy when asked about the rumors and speculation, telling ET, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project."

However, when asked if he felt there were more stories to be told in the Austin Powers universe, Myers enthusiastically shared, "Absolutely."

Myers has previously teased the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers film in the past, and has typically kept from spilling the beans about any concrete plans.

However, when speaking with ET back in February 2019 -- before the many pandemic-related shutdowns -- he teased, "It's likely to be from Dr. Evil's point of view. But again I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That's all I'm going to say."

Mike Myers attends the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in Hollywood on April 27, 2024. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for Saturday's celebration of Kidman, Myers reflected on why the actress was such a beloved icon, explaining, "I think she's one of the most versatile [performers]"

"You admire her, and you like her. Which is a very rare combination for a performer," Myers said. "Everything she does, I think, is very elegant and first class and fantastic."

During the ceremony, Kidman was honored for a career that has advanced film and art, whose work has been recognized by both her peers, scholars and has stood the test of time.

At the event, she was recognized and celebrated by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, as well as Naomi Watts and Morgan Freeman. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep presented Kidman with the actual honor.

The tribute special will air June 27 at 10 p.m. on TNT.

