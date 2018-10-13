Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will serve his prison sentence as a married man.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he and his fiancee, Lauren Pesce, will by tying the knot in less than three weeks, on Nov. 1. The news comes a week after Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release for tax evasion.

"#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018. I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate . You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation 👰 #gymtanlaurens," he captioned a pic of Pesce giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Sorrentino broke his silence on his sentencing last Friday, thanking his fans for the love alongside a photo of his Jersey Shore co-stars supporting him outside the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey. "We are very happy to put this behind us," he wrote at the time.

In a statement to ET, Sorrentino's attorney, Henry Klingeman, said: "Michael accepts the court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence."

"He's very positive despite the sentence because his commitment to recovery is genuine," Klingeman added. "He wasn't surprised by the sentence but disappointed because no one wants to go to prison."

The reality star's brother, Marc, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and will have to pay restitution in addition to a $75,000 fine that must be paid within 30 days. He will also be under supervised release for one year following his sentence.

As ET previously reported, Sorrentino and his brother pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January. Both were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017.

Sorrentino announced his engagement to Pesce in April. During a June interview with ET, he said that his and Pesce's wedding might be filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation -- but that he had yet to choose a best man from his co-stars.

"I haven't chosen a best man yet. But that day is coming soon," he revealed, adding that he and his bride had just started wedding planning.

"So far the best thing has been the cake testing," he shared. "We're thinking about having two cakes. One for the wedding, and one funfetti cake for the groom."

