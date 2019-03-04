Miley Cyrus is deeply mourning The Voice contestant, Janice Freeman, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

The aspiring singer, who was on Cyrus’ team in season 13 in 2017, died from combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, ET confirmed on Sunday. She was 33.

Cyrus expressed her grief in a lengthy Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two rocking the stage together, on Monday.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” began Cyrus, who helped Freeman and her family with money when they were struggling financially. “Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated. I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence."



“All those texts I would receive, just of you telling me that you’re praying for ME,” Cyrus continued. “How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy.”

Cyrus, 26, explained how she had “tried so hard to sign” Freeman and was planning to create a record label especially for her music. She shared that Freeman had been working with Brandi Carlile and that the resulting records were “magically beautiful.”

She then declared that The Voice had “got it so wrong,” and that Freeman was the true winner of her season.

“You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f**king singer in the world,” Cyrus wrote. “What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us .... the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever.”

“I am no longer your coach, I never was ..... YOU constantly taught me,” she added. “You’ve been my coach on how to love, on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours, Miley.”

The 26-year-old singer followed up the post with a clip of Freeman on the show, in which she tearfully declared that Cyrus was “the best thing that has ever happened to me, in my entire life.”

Another clip posted on Instagram by Cyrus showed a heartfelt letter that Freeman -- who previously fought cervical cancer -- wrote detailing how Cyrus had impacted her life.

“To hug you one more time @janicefreeman .... I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven,” Cyrus wrote alongside the video. “To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark ! I love you.”

