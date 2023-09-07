Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. In the latest edition of the 30-year-old singer's "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, Cyrus reveals the exact day in which she decided it was time to call it quits.

The former couple quietly wed in December 2018 after a decade-long romance, but announced their split less than one year later. Now, Cyrus reveals that it was on the day of her performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 30, 2019 that she chose to move on.

"So, Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married -- just really came from, of course, a place of love first because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she began. "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

The show went on as usual, with Cyrus taking the stage to deliver a memorable performance. At one point, she brought her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, out to join her as a special guest. The experience served as something of a wake-up call for the Hannah Montana alum, who took it as a lesson in the importance of self-care.

"That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first," she explained. "I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first."

Miley Cyrus performs live on the Pyramid stage during the 2019 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is joined by her father Billy Ray Cyrus as she performs live on the Pyramid stage during the 2019 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while working together on the 2010 romance film, The Last Song. In another recent installment of her "Used to Be Young" retrospective series, Cyrus recalled the former couple's off-the-charts chemistry while filming.

"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie," she said of the film, which came out in 2010. "We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable," Cyrus continued. "That was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of "The Last Song" held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The former couple was last photographed together on June 6, 2019 at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer fashion show. They announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce five months later.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Saint Laurent Show in Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. - Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

In recent weeks, Cyrus has been musing on a wide variety of topics from her past while looking ahead to her future. It's all connected to the promotion of her new single, "Used to Be Young," which is an emotionally-charged ode to the personal and professional journey she's been on. While revealing the song's lyrics last month, Cyrus opened up about what inspired her to pen the track.

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," she wrote of Endless Summer Vacation, the album she released back in March. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."

"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday," she continued. "The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley."

The intimate music video is comprised entirely of a close-up shot of a tearful Cyrus singing with a spotlight on her. In the chorus, she croons, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young."

Cyrus also recently looked back on a funny moment she shared with pal Ariana Grande, admitting that she "scared" the Wicked star by "flirting with her."

"We were having fun!" she clarified, calling Grande "a real friend."

"There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me and she didn't come through, and the same thing me with her," she shared.

