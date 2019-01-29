Miley Cyrus is happily “doing the LiLo” these days!

The 26-year-old musician took to social media late Monday night to share a video of herself singing and dancing in the car to Lindsay Lohan’s 2004 pop song, “Rumors."

In the selfie video, Cyrus passionately sings along to the anthem, flipping her hair back and forth, and tagging Lohan in the post.

This isn’t the first time the former child star has shown her support for the Mean Girls star. Earlier this month, Cyrus praised Lohan’s new reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, in response to one site’s criticism of the MTV series.

“Lies! It’s the best show ever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cyrus might also find some inspiration in the song’s lyrics, especially after shooting down pregnancy rumors.

“I’m not ‘Egg-expecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is ‘Happy For Us’…. we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives… Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” Cyrus wrote earlier this month in reference to both the record-breaking egg on Instagram and the rumors surrounding her personal life.

For more from Cyrus, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About Married Life With Miley Cyrus: 'It's the Best' (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus Gets Naughty Ankle Tattoo -- See Her New Ink

Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'I’m Not Egg-xpecting'

Related Gallery