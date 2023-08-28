Miley Cyrus is opening up about her childhood and how she differed from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, growing up.

In a new TikTok series inspired by her latest single, "Used to Be Young," Miley is reflecting on her past, from her birth in 1992 until the present day.

"When I was born, my dad had the no. 1 country song," Miley recalls before discussing how she and her father differed in their approach to fame.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different," she mused of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer. "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound. And I've always been made to feel like a star."

The discussion causes the Hannah Montana alum to tear up, admitting, "It makes me emotional, so I think that's the difference," before she wipes away tears, saying, "Oh, it got me."

Looking at a video of her younger self reacting to Billy Ray singing, Miley adds, "I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, like, learning and absorbing and I think I can see my wheels turning and watching his voice and the way that he's using the instrument. I will say I feel vocally, my dad was under appreciated."

Miley's video comes shortly after she served as her mom, Tish Cyrus', maid of honor in her recent wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years, during which time they split up and filed for divorce three times, reconciling repeatedly until Tish's final filing in April 2022. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.

A source tells ET that Tish spent the day before her wedding with daughter Miley, noting that there was no rehearsal dinner. "Everyone was happy for Tish," the source shares.

The couple's wedding comes just four months after they announced their engagement and less than a year after the pair went public with their relationship in November 2022. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in January, when they stepped out to celebrate the new year at Miley's New Year's Eve party.

Though Miley was in attendance for the festivities, not all of her siblings were.

Tish's children 23-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus and 29-year-old son, Braison Cyrus, did not attend her wedding.

A source tells ET, "There is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison."

"They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding," the source said earlier this month.

Billy Ray has since moved on as well with singer Firerose. The pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Her 'Hannah Montana' Past This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tish Cyrus Shares Wedding Photos With Miley Cyrus as Her Maid of Honor

See Miley Cyrus Pay Homage to Disney in Tearful Music Video

Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Related Gallery