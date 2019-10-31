Millie Bobby Brown Channels Lady Gaga and Sings 'Shallow' in the Water

Millie Bobby Brown is having a little fun with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's smash hit, "Shallow."

The 15-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram of herself on Thursday singing the A Star Is Born tune while swimming in the ocean. Fittingly, she belts out the lyrics, "I'm off the deep end/Watch as I dive in/I'll never meet the ground."

"A star is born 🏹☁️," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mariah Carey revealed that her adorable 8-year-old son, Moroccan, is a huge fan of the British actress. Carey shared a photo of Moroccan doing his best Stranger Things pose while rocking a skeleton costume.

"My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown... can someone please ask her to call him 🙏☺️," she tweeted.

My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown... can someone please ask her to call him 🙏☺️ pic.twitter.com/4MfRs46V3l — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2019

Carey shared more pictures of her family's pre-Halloween festivities on Instagram, which aside from daughter Monroe, included boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

ET spoke with Carey earlier this month at Variety's 2019 Power of Women event, where she reacted to rumors that she might be on this season of The Masked Singer. Watch her hilarious response below:

Mariah Carey Says the World Is Not Ready for Her Upcoming Memoir (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart Mariah Carey Says the World Is Not Ready for Her Upcoming Memoir (Exclusive)

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown Dyes Hair Blonde, Channels Eleven's Wig: Pics!

Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes After Skincare Video Angers Fans

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown Jam Out Together at Ariana Grande Concert

Related Gallery