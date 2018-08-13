Millie Bobby Brown is looking to fill a blank space in Taylor Swift's squad!

The 14-year-old actress attended the Atlanta, Georgia, stop of Swift's Reputation World Tour on Saturday and looked to have the time of her life! Brown posted numerous videos to her Instagram Story, singing along to some of Swift's hits, including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Delicate."

Brown even got a chance to snap a pic with the 28-year-old pop star backstage. Wearing cat eye glasses, a white T-shirt and a gold chain, the Stranger Things star is glowing in the image as she poses next to Swift, who is clad in a plaid shirt. "Look what u made me do 💋," she captioned the cute photo.

#VIDEO || Millie avec sa sœur Paige au concert de Taylor Swift le

"Repuatation Tour" à Atlanta

Swift isn't the only musician that Brown has fangirled over! The Netflix star is also notedly obsessed with Drake, whom she met in Australia after he invited her to his concert. "Now we talk all the time. I ask his advice,” the teen told W last month.

She even celebrated a happy health update -- following splitting her knee cap in June -- by dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings."

Brown is also a fan of Cardi B! Back in April at the Time 100 Gala, Brown gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner about the new mom. "She is my all time favorite!" she said of the rapper. "I just want to hear her make a sound. I would love that! I would be so happy."

