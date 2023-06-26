Mindy Kaling is celebrating her health and wellness -- and her birthday!

Over the weekend, the Mindy Project star celebrated her 44th birthday. In honor of the occasion, Kaling took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her life, and a look at her two children.

"Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a 'kid' person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate," she wrote.

"Now I'm just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I'm impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I'm an old gray skeleton they're like 'mom, you gotta go.' My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years. That's a pretty damn good gift, right? I'm usually kind of low-level anxious, so I'm just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy," she added.

The Never Have I Ever creator ended her post with some optimism and a guess about what she's going to buy herself for her birthday.

"Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean). ❤️," she concluded the post.

In addition to the reveal, Kaling shared a rare picture of her children. Although you can't see their faces, Kaling's daughter, Katherine, and son, Spencer, are in the frame pulling their luggage.

In the past year, Kaling has been open about how changing her habits have been beneficial to her health. In 2022, The Office actress revealed on Today that she implemented walking into her daily routine and moderation.

"I'm never going stop being a foodie. I'm never going be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day," she said. "I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it."

