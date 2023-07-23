Miranda Lambert is sharing her appreciation for a supportive fan. The songstress took some time out of her show on Saturday to call out a concertgoer -- but this time to shower them with some kindness.

Amid the country crooner's performance at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Zappos Theater -- as part of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo residency engagement -- Lambert stopped the show for a moment to call out one concertgoer's shirt.

"Her shirt says, 'Shoot tequila, not selfies,'" Lambert announced on stage with a smile as the audience erupted into cheers, eliciting a chuckle from the singer.

"She did it, I didn't!" Lambert added with a laugh, before telling the fan, "That's bada**!"

Lambert also accepted a small mini-bottle of tequila from the fan, and took a swig on stage after giving cheers and continuing on with the show.

The fun fan interaction comes just a week after a more divisive incident, in which Lambert scolded a group of fans who stood up together to pose for a selfie during the show.

The 39-year-old country singer stopped her concert while she was in the middle of singing her 2016 song, "Tin Man," and pointed out two fans in the crowd, saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

The comment received a mixture of cheers and boos, though it was not clear whether those were focused on the fans in question or Lambert herself.

"We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music," Lambert declared, before saying, "Shall we start again?"

As she began to sing "Tin Man" a second time, several fans were seen exiting the venue and one was heard saying, "Let's go, come on, you don't do that to fans."

The move drew both support from fans as well as a great deal of backlash from critics who slammed Lambert for her behavior.

Lambert has not publicly commented on the backlash, which also took place in the comments section on her own Instagram page.

