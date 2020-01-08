Model Slick Woods Reveals She Almost Died After a Seizure in Her Sleep

Slick Woods is recovering after a scary incident.

The 23-year-old model shared a video of herself smiling and in good spirits despite being in a hospital bed on Instagram on Monday, and revealed that she had a seizure in the middle of the night. She thanked her friend, photographer Cheyenne Ceasar, for saving her life.

"Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofy," she wrote.

Woods has been battling serious health issues. In November, she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The news came just over a year after she gave birth to her son, Saphir. Last month, she shared an Instagram video of herself in a wheelchair but still giving her signature big smile.

"Legs numb left hand still numb I hate this bullsh*t," she wrote.

Woods famously walked Rihanna's 2018 Savage X Fenty show just hours before giving birth to her son. Shortly after the show and her son's birth, she revealed that she was in labor while on the runway.

