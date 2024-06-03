Lily is growing up! Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played the beloved Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom, took to her Instagram over the weekend to show off her dazzling prom look.

Aubrey, 16, first shared a funny clip of herself using audio from the 2003 version of The Cat in the Hat, in which Mike Myers' Cat says of a dress, "Honey, it was ruined when she bought it."

In the clip, Aubrey holds up her black dress before the video cuts to her transformation complete with hair and makeup in the figure-hugging gown.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons attends Genesis Motor America x Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Genesis Motor America

The actress previously wore the gown last month at the Genesis Motor America x Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

Aubrey attended the high school dance with her boyfriend, Phoenix Reed, who was in the video with her. The former child star shared more images from her milestone night out, posing with her date and friends at the dance.

On Modern Family, Aubrey played the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet). The show ran from 2009 to 2020 and won a total of 22 Emmy awards.

A week before prom, Aubrey posted a funny clip with her on-screen dad, Ferguson, who also was joined by co-star Julie Bowen back in March to support Aubrey at her school play.

RELATED CONTENT: