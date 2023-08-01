Between wildfire smoke, peak summer allergies, pollution, and pet dander, clean air is always something worth investing in. Air purifiers are welcome additions to any home as these appliances are designed to clean the air, removing airborne pollutants including dust, smoke and pollen. Until midnight tonight, you can score two of the best air purifiers on the market at a discount with Molekule's sale.

For one last day today, the Molekule Back to School Sale is discounting both of the brand's sleek and high effective air purifiers. Whether you have a kid heading off to class or simply are just looking to breathe easy, you don't want to miss these air purifier deals to get $50 off the compact and portable Air Mini+ and $200 off the larger Air Pro.

Shop the Molekule Sale

The first day of school is go-time for parents, but it's also go-time for germs. Students bring home more than just their homework. Indoor air quality is more important than ever and the highly rated Molekule Air Mini+ and Molekule Air Pro both can reduce your risk to exposure to viruses like the flu, colds, COVID-19, and RSV.

Shoppers rave about Molekule air purifiers not only because they are less noisy than Dyson's, but the compact machines also have a sleek design that seamlessly blends in to your home decor. Molekule's technology incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings.

Unlike HEPA filters, which are used in many air purifying systems, PECO technology uses free radicals to break down the captured contaminants into harmless elements, such as water and carbon dioxide, which are then released back into the air. In other words, the contaminants captured by the filter are destroyed instead of remaining on the filter.

The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet like college dorm rooms while the Molekule Air Pro is great for high-traffic areas up to 1000 sq ft, such as living rooms, kitchens and home offices. That said, these air purifiers aren’t cheap, which is why this weekend's Molekule sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air.

