Between flu season, allergies, pollution, and pet dander, clean air is always something worth investing in. With the cold weather arriving soon, you'll likely be spending more time indoors. That means now is an ideal time to grab an air purifier for your home to breathe easy while relaxing and celebrating the holidays.

Molekule makes two of the best air purifiers on the market and they are both majorly on sale ahead of Black Friday. You can save 25% on Molekule's sleek and highly effective science-backed air purifiers that not only capture, but also break down pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens and more. Now through Tuesday, November 21, snag big discounts on the Air Mini+ and the Air Pro.

Shoppers rave about Molekule air purifiers not only because they are less noisy than Dyson's, but the compact machines also have a sleek design that seamlessly blends in to your home decor. Molekule's technology incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings.

Unlike HEPA filters, which are used in many air purifying systems, PECO technology uses free radicals to break down the captured contaminants into harmless elements, such as water and carbon dioxide, which are then released back into the air. In other words, the contaminants captured by the filter are destroyed instead of remaining on the filter.

The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet like college dorm rooms while the Molekule Air Pro is great for high-traffic areas up to 1000 sq ft, such as living rooms, kitchens and home offices. That said, these air purifiers aren’t cheap, which is why this week's Molekule sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air.

