'Mommy Blogger' Heather Armstrong Dead at 47

"Mommy Blogger" Heather Armstrong, who often wrote about her struggles with substance abuse and depression, has died. She was 47.

In a statement provided to ET from the Salt Lake City Police Department, SLCPD say they received a call about an unresponsive person on Tuesday night, and when they arrived at Armstrong's residence, they found her dead. A preliminary investigation determined she died by suicide.

While no further information is being released at this time, Armstrong's boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Wednesday, telling the outlet she had been sober for 18 months but recently had a relapse.

Fans were informed of Armstrong's tragic death in a post shared to her Instagram account.

"Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023," the post, shared Wednesday morning, read. "'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else."

Armstrong had long been candid about her struggles with both alcohol and her mental health, writing about them on her site, dooce.com. Blogging about everything from her children to relationships and other challenges, Armstrong was considered a pioneer in the mommy blogging industry and even caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey -- appearing on her talk show in 2009, following the release of her memoir, It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.

Armstrong's candid take on motherhood would go on to land her on Forbes magazine's list of "The Most Influential Women in Media" that same year.

In more recent years, she revealed that she had joined a clinical trial intended to determine if depression could be treated by going into medically induced comas.