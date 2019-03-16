Lauren Graham's reunion with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino might come sooner rather than later.

ET spoke with Sherman-Palladino ahead of the PaleyFest panel for The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselat Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Friday, where she dished on Graham's specific request to appear on the Amazon series.

"Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honor the request of Lauren Graham," she said. "I'm trying to figure it out."

"Hopefully [she'll be in season three]," she added. "It would be lovely."

Sherman-Palladino revealed in early 2018 that Graham -- who starred as Lorelai Gilmore on seven seasons of Gilmore Girls (plus the Netflix follow-up) -- had been pitching her ideas to appear on Mrs. Maisel.

“Lauren wants to be something very specific,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “She has it all figured out.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

At Friday's event, Mrs. Maisel executive producer Dan Palladino confessed to ET that even he doesn't know what role Graham wants to play.

"I can't tell you the role, because then you'll know!" Sherman-Palladino teased.

Graham and Sherman-Palladino couldn't help but gush about each other while speaking with ET at the Producers Guild Awards in January.

"Literally my life changed when she walked in the door because there was no Gilmore Girls ‘til Lauren Graham existed and, you know, that is a bond,” the writer and showrunner said. "I don’t know what my life would be without you."

"Same. How many people can you say that about? That’s so bizarre,” Graham agreed. "I’m just glad we continued to be friends and lucky to have each other."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to stream now on Amazon Video. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rachel Brosnahan Says Sterling K. Brown Is in 'Negotiations' to Star on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Exclusive)

‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Says Her ‘Life Changed’ When She Met Lauren Graham

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls' Final Four Words, Issues 'Challenge' to Lauren Graham (Exclusive)

Related Gallery