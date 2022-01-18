MTV Cancels 'The Hills: New Beginnings' After Two Seasons

The Hills: New Beginnings is coming to an end after just two seasons. ET has confirmed that the reality TV reboot will not be returning to the network for a third season, but that doesn't mean it's the last fans will be seeing of The Hills.

A source close to production tells ET that plans have been set in motion to reimagine The Hills franchise, adding that the IP will live on with new iterations to come.

While fans will have to wait to see what those new iterations could be, previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Paramount+.

The revival followed the group of friends from the series’ original incarnation as they embarked on their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. The show brought Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag back to MTV, as well as fellow returning cast members include Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

ET spoke to Spencer and Heidi back in May about the show's second season and what it would take for the reality TV reboot to return for season 3.

The couple noticed a significant shift in how they were treated by their co-stars between the first and second seasons of the reboot. Spencer added that he thought the cast was under the impression that he was a secret executive producer for the first season and once they discovered he wasn't, all bets were off.

"I would imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don't see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs," Spencer said. "We don't even know what people are saying in their testimonials."

His wife agreed, noting, "This group, I feel like, holds grudges to the end."

For more about the show's last season, check out the video below.

