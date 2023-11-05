The winners of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards have been announced and artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Jung Kook top the list of the celebrated award recipients.

On Sunday, organizers behind the event -- which was canceled amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war -- shared the full list of winners on the day that the awards show was slated to take place.

Swift, coming off of one of the hottest years in her career thanks to her rerecorded albums and her record-breaking Eras Tour, picked up three wins in total for Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Live. She also received two nominations for Best Song for "Anti-Hero" and Best Pop Artist.

Minaj -- nominated for three total awards -- won two, including Best Hip Hop Artist and Best U.S. Act. She was also nominated for Best Artist.

South Korean singer Jung Kook also won two awards, one alongside Latto for Best Song for their collaboration "Seven," and the other for Best K-Pop Artist.

The EMAs were slated to take place on Nov. 5 in Paris, France, but were canceled out of an abundance of caution by event organizers.

"We have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs," a Paramount spokesperson said in October.

"Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."

On Oct. 7, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing thousands. In the weeks that followed, thousands of civilians in Israel and Palestine have been killed. In Paris, where the ceremony was scheduled to be held, security has been elevated following a series of threats.

Check out the full list of winners below, with winners marked in bold.

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz – "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"



BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"



BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp



BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema



BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers



BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira



BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD



BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto



BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher



BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone



FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act: Matue

Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING

Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act: Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna

Best India Act: Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act: Måneskin

Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS

Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid

Best Lat Am South Act: Lali

Best New Zealand Act: SIX60

Best Nordic Act: Käärijä

Best Polish Act: Doda

Best Portuguese Act: Bispo

Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan

Best US Act: Nicki Minaj

