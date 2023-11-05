The award show -- which was slated to take place on Nov. 5 in Paris, France -- was canceled amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The winners of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards have been announced and artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Jung Kook top the list of the celebrated award recipients.
On Sunday, organizers behind the event -- which was canceled amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war -- shared the full list of winners on the day that the awards show was slated to take place.
Swift, coming off of one of the hottest years in her career thanks to her rerecorded albums and her record-breaking Eras Tour, picked up three wins in total for Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Live. She also received two nominations for Best Song for "Anti-Hero" and Best Pop Artist.
Minaj -- nominated for three total awards -- won two, including Best Hip Hop Artist and Best U.S. Act. She was also nominated for Best Artist.
South Korean singer Jung Kook also won two awards, one alongside Latto for Best Song for their collaboration "Seven," and the other for Best K-Pop Artist.
The EMAs were slated to take place on Nov. 5 in Paris, France, but were canceled out of an abundance of caution by event organizers.
"We have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs," a Paramount spokesperson said in October.
"Given the volatility of world events, we have chosen not to proceed out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who come together from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."
On Oct. 7, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing thousands. In the weeks that followed, thousands of civilians in Israel and Palestine have been killed. In Paris, where the ceremony was scheduled to be held, security has been elevated following a series of threats.
Check out the full list of winners below, with winners marked in bold.
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz – "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS
Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
Best Brasilian Act: Matue
Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
Best Caribbean Act:Young Miko
Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
Best German Act: Kontra K
Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
Best India Act: Tsumyoki
Best Italian Act: Måneskin
Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
Best Polish Act: Doda
Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears
Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
Best US Act: Nicki Minaj
