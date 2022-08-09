The Adidas Ultraboost 21 shoe is known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle. The sneakers have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness." It's a great gift too!

Now that warmer weather is here, it's the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or your running partner. Various colorways of the Ultraboost 21 sneaker are up to 65% off on Amazon.

Check out the latest sneaker deals to find the perfect summer shoe. Plus, check out Khloé Kardashian's favorite workout shoes on sale right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is Not a Drill: Snag These Amazon Sneaker Deals ASAP!

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals 2022: Shop Treadmills, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More

The Best Amazon Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings

The Best Amazon Deals on Athleisure and Activewear for Summer 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Motivational Water Bottle Is on Sale for $13

The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop Right Now

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

The 37 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022