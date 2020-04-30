Nasty Gal Sale: Take 60% Off Everything

Shopping

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
nasty gal sale
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Online fashion brand Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: They’re open for (online) business as usual at their e-commerce site. The brand is offering 60% off everything sitewide.

To score 60% off clothing and accessories at the women's fashion retailer, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied. 

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aid customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Go Wild Tie Zebra Mules
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Go Wild Tie Zebra Mules
Nasty Gal
Go Wild Tie Zebra Mules
Nasty Gal

Go a little wild with these zebra-print block heel mules. The tie closure is perfect for cropped jeans and midi skirts.

REGULARLY $60

Black Floral V-Neck Midi Dress with Short Sleeves
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Black Floral V-Neck Midi Dress with Short Sleeves
Nasty Gal
Black Floral V-Neck Midi Dress with Short Sleeves
Nasty Gal

Spring is unofficially midi dress season, and this short-sleeve dress hits all the right notes. Not too heavy, not too light and full-on floral.

REGULARLY $64

Rise Up Platform Sneaker
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Rise Up Platform Sneaker
Nasty Gal
Rise Up Platform Sneaker
Nasty Gal

There comes a time when your beloved but dirty white sneakers can't be cleaned anymore, and they must be tossed. Replace them with these crisp white platform sneaks and consider it a sartorial spring cleaning.

REGULARLY $50

Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal

This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline.

REGULARLY $15

