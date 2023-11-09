Art and fashion lovers, rejoice! Jean-Michel Basquiat and alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet teamed up to launch their second collaboration since 2016 and celebrities came out to celebrate.

Natalia Dyer, Nicky Hilton, Victoria Justice, Huma Abedin, Jenny Mollen, Tayshia Adams, Brooks Nader, Audrey Hilfiger, Candace Bushnell, and more stars all rocked their most stylish looks for the fête at Highline Stages in New York City on Nov. 8.

The Stranger Things actress donned the line's Porla Collared Sweater with grey pants, while the Hilton heiress opted for a colorful look in their Delora Maxi Dress.

Attendees enjoyed music by DJ Kesh, interactive art installations, and even complimentary tattoos, as they sipped on Casamigos cocktails and viewed The Radiant Child -- a documentary about the late artist -- on display throughout the evening.

"Bringing Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work to life in a new way has been a dream come true! Designing this collection has been an incredible journey," Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia, said in a press release.

"My mission of blending art and fashion seamlessly to create iconic looks with those who value both is fully realized here with works by one of my favorite artists of all time. I could not be prouder," she added.

The 17-piece collection features Basquiat’s vibrant artwork including He Was Crazy, Unbreakable, and Untitled on the fashion brand's chic styles, as well as his signature themes like his crown, themes of coins and money, and more.

The collection is available to shop on aliceandolivia.com, at alice + olivia stores, and retailers worldwide with prices ranging from $395-$1795.

