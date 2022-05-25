National Wine Day 2022: The Best Wine Subscription Boxes to Celebrate

National Wine Day 2022 is today, which makes the perfect time to shop for wine subscriptions. Also, with Father's Day less than a month away you may be starting your search for a Father's Day gift — a wine subscription is a great choice. They're not only easy to purchase, convenient to gift, but they also won't break the bank. Also, let's be honest: Wine is just about the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Father's Day 2022! If the dads, grandfathers, and new dads in your life are wine connoisseurs, wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item to show your love and appreciation.

We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. In fact, you might want to pick up a subscription for the mother's in your life and one for yourself!

Whether your wine-obsessed loved one celebrates Father's Day, a wine gift will undoubtedly make them smile (and reach for the bottle opener). Many wine retailers have launched their holiday wine advent calendars which offer 24 new wines to try (responsibly, of course).

From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine gift for every kind of wine drinker.

Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs for National Wine Day 2022 — from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Wine Subscription Gifts

90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free. STARTING $50 AT 90+ CELLARS Buy Now

Winc Subscription Winc Winc Subscription If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. STARTING $60 AT WINC Buy Now

Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Which Cellars Wine Club option speaks to you? Choose from international wines, sweet wines, West Coast wines, natural wines and more -- you can even do a single-bottle subscription. Customize deliveries by number of shipments, frequency, start month and wine preference. Also cool: Through Cellars Wine's Give Back program, club members can pick a vetted nonprofit organization to support with 15% of their purchase at no extra cost. STARTING $29 AT CELLARS WINE CLUB Buy Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. STARTING $90 AT MARTHA STEWART WINE CO. Buy Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. $90 AT FIRSTLEAF WINE CLUB Buy Now

Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 AT VINE OH! Buy Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. STARTING $42 AT THE CALIFORNIA WINE CLUB Buy Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off. STARTING $110 AT PLONK WINE CLUB Buy Now

