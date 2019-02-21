Natti Natasha, J Balvin and Lali were just a handful of the best dressed stars at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The biggest names in Latin music reunited at the American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida, on Thursday night, for the annual music awards ceremony, recognizing the biggest accomplishments of the year. The artists did not disappoint when it came to their red carpet fashion, each donning unique ensembles that showcased their personalities.

Natti, who took home four awards during the telecast, looked absolutely radiant in a yellow shimmering Alexandre Vauthier gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She accessorized with gold Christian Louboutin heels and a diamond necklace.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Balvin stood out from the crowd in a bright green suit and matching shirt from Off-White. He completed the look with white dress shoes. The reggaetonero took home the Artist of the Year award, as well as Social Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Thalia was a vision in a blush Ziad Nakad sheer gown that featured metallic sequins, a dramatic sleeve and big ruffle in the front. She accessorized with a Judith Leiber cluth, Gianvito Rossi shoes and jewelry by Jewelmer.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Reik, composed of Jesús Navarro, Julio Ramírez Eguía and Gilberto “Bibi” Marin Espinoza, brought their style A-game to the magenta carpet. Navarro looked sharp in an all-white look while Ramírez opted for a sportier vibe and Espinoza kept things classy with a black-and-red printed dress shirt and black slacks. The trio took home a total of five Premio Lo Nuestro awards.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Anitta turned heads in a black tulle strapless Galia Lahav ball gown that came with matching mesh gloves. She added a touch of bling with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and finished the look with Versace heels.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Prince Royce was a dapper dude in a navy silk suit that had black stars and black lapels.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Manu Manzo was the epitome of elegance in an off-the-shoulder, black shimmering gown. Her diamond headpiece was the perfect addition to complete her stunning look.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lali opted for a power suit for the annual celebration, arriving in a shimmering gold and black two piece designed by Evangelina Bomparola. She completed the look with cheetah print glitter heels.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin, Ozuna & More Heat Up the Stage in Daddy Yankee Tribute Performance at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro

Reik, Ozuna & Wisin Win Song of the Year at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro

2019 Premio Lo Nuestro: Complete List of Winners

Related Gallery