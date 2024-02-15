Get ready for some stellar basketball, because the NBA's All-Star Events are happening this weekend. Showcasing teams made up of sports legends like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown and Nikola Jokic, the NBA All-Star Weekend is giving fans the chance to see what happens when the top NBA players go head-to-head.

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities begin this weekend on Friday, Feb. 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The weekend kicks off with the All-Star Celebrity Game featuring singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and former NBA player, now reality star, Metta World Peace. Following that game, viewers can tune into the NBA Rising Stars event with hand-selected rookies displaying their talent on the basketball court.

Saturday night features the much-anticipated State Farm All-Star Saturday Night when the athletes perform impressive feats. On Saturday evening, viewers can tune in to see the Kia Skills Night, 3-Point Contest and the always popular Slam Dunk Contest. The Slam Dunk Contest is what many consider the main event of the weekend, and this year the four participants are the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, the Miami Heat's Jamie Jaquez Jr., the Osceola Magic's Mac McClung and the New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin.

Without further ado, continue reading for everything else you'll want to know about the NBA All-Star Weekend.

What channels are the NBA All-Star Weekend games airing on?

Depending on the event, you'll find All-Star Weekend coverage airing on TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 or NBA TV. The All-Celebrity Game will air on ESPN, while the Saturday Night Skills Event will air on TNT. There's also a G League Up Next Game and HBCU Classic on NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend games online:

For those without access to cable packages, including TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 or NBA TV, there are a variety of ways to stream events of the NBA All-Star Weekend. You can watch live with a streaming service that provides live TV and access to the cable channels airing the games, like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

You will need to pick and choose what you want to watch, as not all plans include both NBA TV or TNT. This means you won't get to watch the entirety of NBA All-Star Weekend events, or even the Celebrity Game or Slam Dunk Contest with one streaming service alone. Below, you can check out where all the events will air to get a better idea of your streaming options.

The NBA All-Star Weekend schedule:

Here is the timing of the events for the NBA All-Star Weekend and what cable stations you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT and Max)

