In a surprising turn of events, NBA star Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his wife, Kay'La Lillard, just five days after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, effectively ending his 11-year career as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The divorce filing was officially submitted on Oct. 2, 2023, in Clackamas County Circuit Court, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's decision to part ways. Damian, who is now embarking on a new chapter of his career in Milwaukee, and Kay'La, his college sweetheart from Weber State University, have been married since September 2021 and share three young children together.

Instagram

According to Willamette Week, the filing suggests that in December 2022, Kay’La moved into a $2.7 million West Linn home, while Damian remained in the couple’s $7.7 million West Linn mansion. According to filings, Lillard moved in September of this year to a home in Tualatin.

Neither Damian nor his attorney, Shawn Menashe, has provided an official statement or comment on the divorce filing. Damian is currently at training camp with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks marked a significant transition in his basketball career, and this unexpected divorce filing adds another layer of complexity to the life-changing decisions he has made in recent days.

RELATED CONTENT: