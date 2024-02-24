Neil Patrick Harris might have won five Emmys and have an impressive entertainment career under his belt, but the 50-year-old actor is so cringe to his kids.

NPH posted his first-ever TikTok video, much to the dismay of his 13-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, whom he shares with husband David Burtka.

In the clip, Harris, clad in a hoodie and camouflage pants, excitedly talks up his first video on the social platform, but his less-than-impressed teens look unenthusiastic.

"I'm gonna have so many followers. I'm going to ramp up my rizz!" he declares, using the Get Z term for charisma.

"Never, ever say that again," Gideon says.

"I'm gonna be a snack!" Harris says, as Harper screams and walks away.

"TikTok is gonna be legend… wait for it," Harris begins, referencing his How I Met Your Mother character Barney Stinson's famous line. But his kids both walk off, with Gideon calling out, "Dad. We get it."

The family is known for their lighthearted antics, frequently posing in group Halloween costumes together.

Back in October 2023, Harris and Burtka opened up to ET about their teen kids.

"We keep being told that at a certain point, they're going to hate us," Harris joked. "That hasn't happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!"

Echoing his husband's sentiments, Burtka noted, "They're good kids. We've done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?"

