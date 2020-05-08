Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and our ears have been blessed with some great offerings, including a highly-anticipated collab from Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, a bold new solo album from Paramore's Hayley Williams and a sweet and sentimental Mother's Day reminder from country legend Tim McGraw.

Plus, Kehlani drops her sultry sophomore studio album and Kim Petras kicks off summer with a perfect pop bop.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Stuck With You" - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

The highly-anticipated collab between the pop superstar pals has been on fans' minds at least since Bieber made a surprise appearance during Grande's Coachella set last year, and now it's finally here! The groovy duet extolls the praises of staying in with your love, and the fan-sourced video gave a glimpse and Bieber and Grande's real-life romances . Plus, it's for a good cause, with all proceeds going to the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Stream "Stuck With You" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Petals For Armor - Hayley Williams

The Paramore frontwoman's first solo studio album is another project fans have been waiting on for what feels like a very long time. Williams whet our appetites earlier this year with two Petals for Armor EPs and lead singles "Simmer" and "Leave It Alone," and now it's time to dive fully into the 15 songs she told Billboard were "a scary, empowering experience" to make.

Stream Petals For Armor now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Malibu" - Kim Petras

Early May means that parts of the country are suffering through their first major heatwave of the year, while others are still bundling up for their social distancing walks. But no matter where you are, you can pretend it's a perfect summer day with this sunny new bop from pop princess Kim Petras. Close your eyes and enjoy the sonic equivalent of a cold drink by the beach.

Stream "Malibu" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

It Was Good Until It Wasn't - Kehlani

A lot has happened for Kehlani since releasing her debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, in 2017. She's gone on her first headlining tour, been nominated for her second GRAMMY, and welcomed her daughter, Adeya, last March. Now she's back, following up 2019's While We Wait mixtape with a sophomore album of sultry new singles -- featuring collabs with Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, James Blake and more -- and "Quarantine Style" music videos to match!

Stream It Was Good Until It Wasn't now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"I Called Mama" - Tim McGraw

Don't forget Mother's Day this weekend! Country legend Tim McGraw is just in time with his first new song of the year, a heartfelt reminder that even if you can't be with your mom right now, you can always stay connected.

Stream "I Called Mama" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

