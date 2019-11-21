Jennifer Lawrence just had a night out!

On Thursday, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a shot of herself with both Lawrence and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Jimmy's Corner in New York City.

The trio, who wore all black for their night on the town, stunned in the shot, which featured Waller-Bridge sipping a beer and Schumer staring straight ahead. Meanwhile, a blurry Lawrence has her arms wrapped around both women.

Talking Heads vocalist David Byrne was also in the pic, smiling behind the three women as they posed for the camera.

"I guess that this must be the place," Schumer captioned the photo.

Also present for the night out was Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, and Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer.

The time at the bar came after the group went to see Byrne's show, American Utopia. It also marked one of the first times Lawrence has been spotted out and about since tying the knot with Cooke Maroney in October.

The newlyweds were spotted in NYC earlier this week, when they visited the Museum of Modern Art and dined out in Soho.

Lawrence has been friends with Schumer for years, and the pair even wrote a script about their relationship together. The women also attended each other's weddings, with Lawrence gushing over Schumer's 2018 nuptials last February.

"It was beautiful," Lawrence told ET at the time. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole -- his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

