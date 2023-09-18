The Voice coaches are ready to roll on season 24 -- even without Blake Shelton!

Returning coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend welcome Reba McEntire to the singing competition in a new preview at the upcoming season. The country legend will be taking over Blake's old seat in the first season since his departure.

"Am I supposed to like y'all? Be mean to you?" Reba wonders in the clip, while the others joke that she's supposed to push singers toward their respective teams.

Elsewhere, Gwen seems like she might be ready to trade in Blake's Oklahoma accent for something a little more Irish.

"I'm not gonna lie, that accent is cute!" she gushes over Niall, who can't resist calling out his "TV dad."

"Hear that, Shelton?" he teases.

Watch the full promo below:

ET spoke with Reba at The Voice's season 23 semifinals earlier this year, where the singer and actress shared why now was the "perfect" time for her to join the show -- after turning it down when The Voice was first in development in 2011.

"The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]," she recalled. "They asked me to do it, and I turned it down."

"But I think timing is everything," Reba added. "It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."

The Voice season 24 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: