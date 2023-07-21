'The Voice' Coaches Snap First Photo Together for Season 24 Following Blake Shelton's Exit
The show goes on! The Voice is gearing up for its new era after saying goodbye to stalwart coach Blake Shelton last season, with the new batch of coaches flashing big smiles in their first group photo for season 24.
Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, appears alongside fellow coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend in the new pic from the set, with show host Carson Daly also joining the group.
"Calling all fans to the stage!," reads the official photo caption, noting that season 24 will debut on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The new promo shot comes on the heels of The Voice's latest Primetime Emmy nomination. The show is up for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at this year's awards ceremony, along with nominations for lighting, directing and sound mixing. Stefani celebrated the honors on social media.
"ahh YAY !! congrats 2 @NBCTheVoice on another emmy nomination !! so grateful to be on such an incredible show :)" she wrote.
After 23 seasons, 12 years, and a record-setting nine wins, Shelton took his final bow on The Voice in May.
"My friends, I've seen their kids literally grow up... It’s unbelievable, all the life that’s happened. I met my wife on there, you know, everything good that could come from something like that, I've maxed it out," the Cowboy previously told ET about his departure.
"I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time. I mean, my gosh, I saw a little blurb where somebody caught Adam Levine going into a party, and they said, 'What do you think about Blake leaving?' and he turned around and said, 'It's about time,'" Blake added with a laugh, referencing ET's interview with the Maroon 5 frontman at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.
"He's right, it is about time," Blake agreed. "This has changed my life in a lot of ways, but it's time to let one of these new up-and-coming artists become a coach -- like Reba. That'd be a good break."
The 47-year-old country singer previously announced that he's teaming up with former Voice producer and four-time Emmy Award-winning showrunner Lee Metzger to launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions.
The pair has already collaborated on Barmageddon, an unscripted USA series where Shelton -- along with Nikki Garcia and Voice host Daly -- opens up his famous Ole Red bar in Nashville to play fun drinking games with his famous friends. Now, they'll begin a new chapter of projects.
However, there remains hope that we might see Blake on The Voice again, someday in the future. After the news of his departure was announced, the country star told ET that he wasn't ruling out a return as a celebrity advisor for his wife.
"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shared. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."
With Blake's departure, the only star who's been around since the show's very first season will be Daly, who admitted he was "bummed" that his friend and co-star won't be around next season.
"I hate it," Carson admitted. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."
"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," he joked. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."
The Voice returns to NBC on Sept. 25.
