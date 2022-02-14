Is Nick Cannon pining for lost love this Valentine's Day? The talk show host dropped a new song on Monday that serves as a love letter of sorts to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In Cannon's new song "Alone" -- which tellingly sample's Carey's 1990 single "Love Take Time" -- the 41-year-old artist and TV personality belts out some particularly poignant lyrics that allude to him still having feelings for the famed diva.

"I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at," an apparently emotional Cannon croons on the track.

Cannon shared the song to Twitter and wrote in the post, "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone."

While the song is described specifically as "an ode to Mariah Carey" in a press release for the single, some of Cannon's lyrics are particularly specific, and autobiographical.

For example, at one point Cannon sings, "As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008, and wound up getting divorced in 2016. The pair share two 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon is also dad to 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5-months-old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

In January, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Brie Tiesi. Cannon revealed the news during an episode of his daytime talk series The Nick Cannon Show.

Additionally, Carey is believed to be currently in a long-term relationship with choreographer and dancer Bryan Tanaka, which could be another reason Cannon feels their emotional reconnection isn't likely to happen any time soon.

"Alone" is one of 12 tracks off Cannon's forthcoming album, Raw N B The Explicit Tape, which is set to drop Feb. 18.

