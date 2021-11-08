Nick Cannon Responds After Saweetie Says She Wants 'Some Babies' on Twitter
Nick Cannon Talks Fatherhood and New Daytime Talk Show (Exclusiv…
‘Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Talks Issues With Eddie and New Antics…
'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw Reveals Movie Secrets and Talks …
‘Spencer’ First Look: Watch Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Ta…
Judge Judy Says New Show ‘Judy Justice’ Will ‘Bring a Different …
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom and Tom Are Committed to Naming New Bar …
Dove Cameron Shares Update on 'Powerpuff Girls' Series and New M…
Why Don't We on New Era and Moving Past Industry Trauma (Exclusi…
The Wanted Tease Reunion Tour and First New Single in Seven Year…
Danica McKellar Details New Hallmark Film ‘You, Me and the Chris…
Lea Michele on Her Journey Into Motherhood and New ‘Forever’ Lul…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney on If She'll Return for Season 14 an…
Why Vanessa Lachey Credits ET for Meeting Husband Nick Lachey! (…
Nick Lachey on Moving to Hawaii for Wife Vanessa’s ‘NCIS’ Gig (E…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Is Nick Cannon looking for another baby mama? The 41-year-old musician and TV personality jokingly weighed in on Twitter over the weekend when Saweetie noted that she's ready to have children.
The 28-year-old rapper, who split from Quavo after three years together in March, originally tweeted, "I want some babies."
Cannon, the father of seven children, retweeted the post with a series of emojis -- a thinking face, a ninja, a laughing emoji, and a man raising his hand.
This joke goes after Cannon announced that he plans to remain "celibate until 2022." The performer welcomed four children in less than a year with three different women, in addition to his three older kids.
He and rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
When ET spoke to Cannon in September, he admitted that his therapist told him that he "should be celibate" after welcoming four children in quick succession. He told ET at the time that he was going to "take a break from having kids."
"I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022," he announced on his talk show last month. "We're going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, 'You should go longer.' Take your time! We'll get to the end of the year, then we'll talk about 2022."
He also told ET he wouldn't rule out the possibility of having more children in the future.
"Think about it," he said. "You can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon Admits Ex Kim Kardashian 'Broke My Heart'
Nick Cannon Plans to Stay Celibate Until 2022
Nick Cannon on Possibly Having More Kids and New Show (Exclusive)