Nick Jonas wants his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra, close (ooo, ooo)!

The newly engaged couple is clearly smitten with one another and over the weekend they attended yet another public event together.

The 25-year-old singer and the 36-year-old Quantico actress were photographed at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary fashion show for New York Fashion Week on Friday, and they couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

From walking in with their hands clasped, to beaming at each other as they posed together, the stunning pair were clearly the bells of the ball.

Jonas took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white photo of himself holding hands with Chopra as they grinned.

The couple also both shared a pic with designer Lauren, with Jonas writing, “The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren.”

For the special occasion, Jonas donned a white tuxedo with black pants and a matching black bowtie.

Chopra dazzled in a black and silver houndstooth-printed gown with a high collar and long sleeves.

But it was the posed portrait they took with photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the event that got people talking.

In the gorgeous photo, Jonas is sitting on a chair with Chopra on the ground, leaning against his legs and flashing her sparkly new engagement ring.

The image is highly reminiscent of a similar engagement photo taken by Chopra’s pal, Meghan Markle, and her then-fiance, Prince Harry, last December ahead of their Royal Wedding.

Chopra attended the wedding in May solo, and shortly after went public with her romance with Jonas. After a whirlwind few months, the pair announced their engagement and has been inseparable ever since.

Jonas and Chopra were extra adorable on Friday’s Tonight Show, when talking about their celebrity nickname. When host Jimmy Fallon, asked Chopra in the audience if they have a celebrity nickname, she shouted back an inaudible response. Jonas clarified, “She likes ‘Prick.’”

