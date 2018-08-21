The Queen won't be ruling over America any time soon.

One day after taking home the award for Best Hip Hop Video at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City, Nicki Minaj announced that she's postponing the North American leg of her upcoming NickiHndrxx Tour.

According to a statement released by Live Nation on Tuesday, Minaj "has decided to reevaluate elements of production," and that the tour will now kick off in Europe in February. The tour was originally set to kick off in Baltimore, Maryland, in September.

Additionally, Minaj was set to tour with Future. However, "Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run," Live Nation announced. Minaj is now scheduled to begin the North American leg in May 2019.

The 35-year-old artist took to Twitter on Tuesday to detail the new schedule to her fans, explaining that Future will still perform with her during the European leg of the tour, but she "may have to take another co-headliner," or she may decide to just have "three or four opening acts."

"This is all happening because I pushed my album back two months," Minaj shared. "I just finished writing and recording hours before the album came out. So now, I just simply don't have to time to rehearse, and be on the road, and give you guys the level of the show I need to give."

"I really apologize, but it'll be worth it," she added.

Minaj's message echoed the explanation given in the statement by Live Nation, who said the postponement was decided upon to allow the rapper to "contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.

Notably, the news comes amid rumors and unverified reports of low ticket sales for the planned tour, in addition to Minaj's recently released fourth studio album, Queen, failing to go No. 1.

Recently, Minaj took to Twitter to vent her frustration with Queencoming in second to Travis Scott's Astroworld -- which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 in its second week of release -- by taking aim at Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as well as Spotify and a number of current trends in the music industry in general.

Minaj then doubled down on her criticism of Scott on her Queen Radio Apple Music's Beats 1 show on Tuesday, saying "What we're not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn't."

She also threw a bit of shade at the Video Music Awards on Monday -- and she wasn't the only one. Check out the video below for a look at some of the shadiest moments of the night.

