Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are leading an elite group of operatives in a new Paramount+ drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Special Ops: Lioness, inspired by a real-life U.S. military program, centers on CIA missions to place undercover operatives close to high-value targets in order to gain their trust and eliminate them swiftly and quietly. Saldaña stars as Joe, who goes undercover with an aggressive Marine Raider, Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), as part of the silent maneuverings in the war on terror.

"If we play this right, it's over before it's begun," Kidman's character, Kaitlyn Meade, promises in a teaser trailer.

However, Joe warns Cruz, "If your cover is blown, there is no saving you -- you have to save yourself."

Watch the new trailer below:

The series also stars Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. Kidman and Saldaña also serve as executive producers.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres July 23 on Paramount+.

