Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a night out on the town!

On Sunday, the 51-year-old Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to show off her date night with her country crooner husband. The duo attended a performance of Network, a Broadway play that stars Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany.

In their cute snap, Kidman, wearing a white collared shirt and a black blazer, is holding up the show's playbill as she leans into her husband. Meanwhile Urban, 51, can't keep the smile off of his face as he grins next to his wife, with whom he shares two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.

"Thank you Bryan, Tatiana and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater. Xx," Kidman captioned the pic.

Maslany was certainly happy to welcome the pair to the show, telling Kidman in the comments that "it meant so much to have you there."

The cuddling photo comes as no surprise for the duo, who frequently show off their love for one another. On Valentine's Day, Kidman quoted Moulin Rouge to celebrate her husband.

"The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return," she wrote alongside a pic a herself and Urban glowing as they stared lovingly into each other's eyes.

When ET caught up with the actress in December, she gushed about how supportive Urban is of her career.

"I think I’m just very lucky to have a husband that just gets it," she said at the time. "He’s a musician. He’s very, very artistic. He understands what it is being married to an actor. We’ve been married now for 12 years, so we’ve been through a lot together."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

