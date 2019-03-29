Nicole Richie Reveals Her Eerie Connection to Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Nicole Richie really related to Jordan Peele's Us.

The 37-year-old actress and fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her eerie connection to Peele's latest hit horror flick. A young Richie actually starred in the commercial for "Hands Across America," which opens the film and even inspired part of its plot.

"#TBT to my, and my Tethers first television appearance #HandsAcrossAmerica @usmovie 🐇✂️," Richie captioned a clip of herself in the commercial. She followed up with a photo of herself and one of Us' Untethered holding hands.

Fellow celebs like Jennifer Garner, Jenni Konner and Lauren Paul expressed their shock in the comments. "No ma'am," Garner hilariously wrote.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, Peele explained how watching the commercial for "Hands Across America" -- an charity event that took place in the '80s, which aimed to have millions of people hold hands and form a human chain across the world -- led to Us.

"I can’t remember if I just had a eureka moment, but when I saw it, it scared me," Peele said. "The tone of this commercial just had that sort of '80s 'Everything’s Great!' quality."

"I was kind of left watching this commercial, 'Why does that disturb me?' Oh my God, can you imagine? My favorite horror movie starts with that commercial. And so, from there, it took me down this path to really think about this movie in terms of this country and the idea of demonstration or protest, or even performance art, and to imagine what the evil doubleganger version of what 'Hands Across America' would be," he explained.

