The cast of the hit MTV reality series Jersey Shore took to social media on Wednesday to express their reactions as the iconic Karma nightclub in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was demolished.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino captured the sentiment with a tweet saying, "We got a Situation," alongside a video of the club being torn down. The demolition marked the end of an era for the Jersey Shore crew, who frequented the two-story bar during the early 2010s.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi responded to a hater named Bucky, who expressed a wish that the cast was inside the club during the demolition. Snooki fired back, writing, "Aw you wishin death on us Bucky, that’s cool!"

Later, she humorously posted a TikTok video pretending to cry over the news, noting in the caption that her "earrings are still in the bathroom."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared her sentiments on Instagram, posting a story that simply said, "Rip," accompanied by a tombstone emoji. Karma gained notoriety as the go-to place for the Jersey Shore crew to drink and dance during the early seasons of their show.

The club faced legal and financial troubles in recent years, leading to its closure in 2018 after Seaside Heights revoked its liquor license due to reports of underage drinking.

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz told News12 New Jersey Wednesday, "There will be people with some good memories of the early days, but then later on, it became a very hectic situation."

In 2020, rumors circulated that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast might buy and attempt to revive the club. However, with the recent demolition, Mayor Vaz aims to transform the area into a more family-friendly space, beginning with the flattened lot that once housed Karma.

Realtor Mike Loundy told News12 that the space is destined to become a condominium with rooftop ocean views, a gym, and a swimming pool.

