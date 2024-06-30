Niecy Nash-Betts is working on a new project -- something "very dark," and acting opposite an unexpected co-star: Travis Kelce.

Nash-Betts was the first to reveal Kelce's involvement in Ryan Murphy's forthcoming new project, Grotesquerie, back in May, and she was more than happy to share some praise when she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Nash-Betts -- who was joined by wife Jessica Betts at the star-studded awards show on Sunday -- explained of the news series, "I've never played a role like this. It's very dark, I'm so excited for people to see it."

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"There may be a few cameos," Nash-Betts added. "I'm not going to name names. But it's a good time."

When it comes to Kelce, however, Nash-Betts said he's been holding his own on set -- especially since it's essentially his first dramatic acting role.

"You know what, I'm pleasantly surprised," Nash-Betts said. "He's doing really well."

Nash-Betts said she's been running lines and doing what she can to mentor Kelce, and described a typical rehearsal for them as, "Us sitting around eating In-N-Out reading words off a piece of paper."

As for whether or not she's grilled him with a slew of questions about his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Nash-Betts played coy, telling ET, "Well now I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that."

A source told ET in May "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role... Details of Travis's role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."

The source added, "Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come."

As for her time with her wife at this year's BET Awards, Nash-Betts revealed that they were going to present during the show -- and thus make history.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts present on stage at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30. - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Jess are the very first married same sex couple to present at the BET Awards," explained Nash-Betts, who tied the knot with the singer-songwriter in August 2020. "And aw, man, we've been on a high ever since we realized it."

For the Emmy-winning actress, being with her wife and making history during such an iconic show is a real treat in itself.

"This is for the culture and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else with anybody else," Nash-Betts said with a smile.

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, aired live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: