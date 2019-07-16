Nipsey Hussle was reportedly under police investigation before his death.

In an article published by The New York Times, the outlet claims that officials in the Los Angeles Police Department and the city's attorney's office were investigating Hussle before he was shot and killed in March.

"According to the city authorities and others briefed on the matter, they had an open investigation into Hussle, his property and his business associates to determine whether the strip mall at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was a hub of gang activity," the Times reports of a strip mall, which housed Hussle's Marathon Clothing store.

While the Times says that it's unclear what prompted the LAPD and city attorney's investigation into Hussle, the outlet claims that the inquiry is "centered on the strip mall itself" and whether or not "it has been a center of gang activity."

The Times alleges that "as part of the investigation, the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict the rapper and his associates. Instead, the landlords sold the property earlier this year to Hussle and a group of investors for $2.5 million, according to public records."

According to the outlet, the investigation is still ongoing as it remains possible that the investigators could take action against Hussle's business partners. Josh Rubenstein, a spokesman for the Police Department, told the Times that the department had been negotiating directly with Hussle’s remaining partners on the property "to mitigate some of those crime issues."

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. city attorney told ET that they have "no comment" regarding the Times' report.

Eric R. Holder was accused of fatally shooting the rapper and injuring two others outside Hussle's clothing store. Holder allegedly fled the scene before he was arrested just days later. In May, Holder was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, attempted murder and other felonies in relation to Hussle's death. Holder has pleaded not guilty.

Hussle was laid to rest at a private funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles in April. The burial came one day after Hussle's family, friends and fans gathered together at the Staples Center for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nipsey Hussle Death: Los Angeles Police Department Opens Internal Affairs Investigation

Nipsey Hussle and Suspected Gunman Discussed 'Snitching' Before Fatal Shooting, Witness Says

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's Family Emotionally Accept Humanitarian Award on Behalf of Late Rapper

Related Gallery