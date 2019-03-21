Noah Centineo may have found another reason to get shirtless!

ET has learned that the 22-year-old Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor is in discussions to play the lead role of He-Man in Masters of the Universe. The movie will be based on the beloved Mattel toy line, which spawned a successful animated TV series from 1983 to 1985 and a 1987 film. Mattel Films is in active development with Sony Pictures on the project. The studios had no comment on these reports.

The film will likely tell the story of Prince Adam, planet Eternia's heir, who uses a magical sword to turn into the powerful warrior, He-Man. As He-Man, the warrior defends his planet and protects Castle Grayskull -- the source of his powers -- from an evil wizard, Skeletor. In the original film, Dolph Lundgren took on the role of He-Man, while Frank Langella was cast as Skeletor.

Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee will direct and write the screenplay. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway will also get writing credits for the script, a previous draft of which was penned by David S. Goyer, who will nab an executive producer credit. Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will also produce the project.

The news of Centineo's new project comes on the heels of the announcement that he is currently in production for the follow up to Netflix's 2018 hit, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. This year, Centineo will also star alongside Camila Mendes and Laura Marano in Netflix's The Perfect Date, which is due out Apr. 12, and then take his talents to the big screen, appearing alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in Elizabeth Banks' upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot.

When ET Live's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura caught up with the actor back in November he gushed about Charlie's Angels' leading ladies. "They're very loving people, " he raved. "We were filming in Germany and Turkey, and as soon as I got there, they're like, 'What's good, man! Want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yeah, for sure!'"

He added, "They're all lovely, deeply talented, dedicated individuals."

