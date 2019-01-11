Get ready, another Noah Centineo rom-com is making its way to Netflix!

In a press release on Friday, Netflix announced that it has acquired the rights to The Perfect Date, a new movie that was previously called The Stand-In, which will debut this summer.

Also starring Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Austin and Ally's Laura Marano, Centineo stars as Brooks Rattigan, a guy who decides to raise money for college by creating a dating app. The app isn't your run-of-the-mill operation, though, instead offering Brooks up as a "stand-in" for non-existent boyfriends.

"But playing a different character every night of the week leads him to question who he really is … and who he wants to be with," the description teases.

On Friday, Netflix shared the first pics from the flick on Instagram. One shows Centineo and Mendes out to dinner, while the other shows him on the dance floor with Marano.

"🚨Very Important Announcement Alert🚨 @ncentineo will pretend to be your boyfriend this summer!" Netflix quipped in the caption. "Well, he will in the Netflix original movie 'The Perfect Date' w/ @camimendes and @lauramarano"

Marano also shared the pic of herself from the movie on her Instagram account, writing, "So excited to finally talk about this!!! See you guys in the summer 😏 @netflix #ThePerfectDate"

This isn't the first fake-boyfriend movie Centineo has starred in for the streaming network; he previously signed a dating contract with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

ET recently caught up with Cierra Ramirez, Centineo's co-star on The Fosters, who revealed what his real-life perfect date would entail.

"He's told me about some of his dates," Ramirez confessed. "His first date with a girl was, they went on a rooftop and they exchanged books and they read there together for hours. So she's definitely got to be [intellectual], able to go on hikes with him and watch the sunset. Who wouldn't want to do that? But she's got to be down. She's got to be a woman of the world."

Of his newly acquired heartthrob status, Centineo told ET that he's "just hanging out."

"I'll say the same thing I've kind of said before in anticipation, the outer world is going to change for sure, whether that's more people knowing who I am or the jobs coming in, but I want my inner space to stay the same," Centineo said back in August. "That's really important to me."

