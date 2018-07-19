Noah Wyle Says Former Co-Star George Clooney Is in Good Spirits Following Scooter Accident (Exclusive)

George Clooney is in good spirits following his scooter accident, according to his former ER co-star, Noah Wyle.

ET caught up with Wyle at the Broken Star premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, where he revealed he's been in contact with his pal following the scary incident that occurred earlier this month in Italy.

"I wrote him and I said, 'I hope the reports of no serious injury are true and that only your ego is bruised,' and that he's 'running out of nine lives,'" Wyle joked to ET's Katie Krause. "He's a crazy cat."

Wyle continued on, recalling Clooney's response: "He said he's on four wheels for a while."

Although it's been nearly a decade since ER wrapped, Wyle said he and Clooney have kept in touch, mostly through casual texting.

"We're really good texters, and he's a really busy man," the 47-year-old actor shared, adding that they usually text things like, "Happy birthday. Congratulations on the birth of your kids. Merry Christmas."

Italian authorities confirmed to ET that Clooney was involved in a traffic collision while riding his scooter near Olbia, Italy, on July 10. A source told ET that Clooney was going about 60 mph when a Mercedes hit him, and that he was thrown about 20 feet in the air. Clooney's helmet hit the windshield and broke due to the force of the impact, the source added.

"George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," a rep for Clooney told ET at the time. "He is recovering at home and will be fine."

The 57-year-old actor was spotted two days later, leaving Sardinia on a private plane with his wife, Amal. Though he had to be assisted onto the plane, he was still able to flash a smile as photographers captured his pic.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

George Clooney Walks Unassisted Just Five Days After Terrifying Scooter Crash -- Pic

George Clooney Hobbles Onto Plane With Amal In First Sighting Since Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney Injured in Scooter Accident in Italy

Related Gallery