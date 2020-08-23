Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop 15 Top Picks of the Best-Selling Deals
Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.
Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.
Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.
Collect this basic tee by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else.
Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands.
Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer.
You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter.
This top selling Natori bra is as comfortable as it is pretty with the brand's signature Feathers lace. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape.
Natori lingerie is a bestseller so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including this lace bikini panty. Buy more and save: get three for $40.
This MAC trio of pink lip colors (Love Me Lipstick, Lipglass and Lip Pencil) are everything you need for a perfect pout.
This exclusive set comes with two of the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum. Apply nightly for more hydrated, soft and shiny lashes.
This popular Voluspa Saijo Persimmon scented candle smells fruity and warm.
A cozy, plush blanket for under $25.
Make any space in your home a relaxing one with the Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, which fills the room with twinkling light and soothing scent with your favorite essential oil.
Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection.
A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish.
The Adidas Swift Run Sneaker has lightweight EVA cushioning for everyday comfort.
These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic.
See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.
