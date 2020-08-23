Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.

Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee Caslon Caslon Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee Caslon Collect this basic tee by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. REGULARLY $25 $12.90 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands. REGULARLY $59 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer. REGULARLY $49 $31.90 at Nordstrom

Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply Nordstrom Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter. REGULARLY $78 $45.90 at Nordstorm

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori This top selling Natori bra is as comfortable as it is pretty with the brand's signature Feathers lace. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Perfection Bikini Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Bikini Natori Natori lingerie is a bestseller so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including this lace bikini panty. Buy more and save: get three for $40. REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

Love Me Lip Kit MAC Nordstrom Love Me Lip Kit MAC This MAC trio of pink lip colors (Love Me Lipstick, Lipglass and Lip Pencil) are everything you need for a perfect pout. $54.50 VALUE $35 at Nordstrom

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash This exclusive set comes with two of the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum. Apply nightly for more hydrated, soft and shiny lashes. $190 VALUE $95 at Nordstrom

Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom A cozy, plush blanket for under $25. REGULARLY $39.50 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Nordstrom Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Make any space in your home a relaxing one with the Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, which fills the room with twinkling light and soothing scent with your favorite essential oil. REGULARLY $69.95 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstorm

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Swift Run Sneaker Adidas Adidas Swift Run Sneaker Adidas The Adidas Swift Run Sneaker has lightweight EVA cushioning for everyday comfort. REGULARLY $85 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic. REGULARLY $38 $22.90 at Nordstrom

See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.

