Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop 15 Top Picks of the Best-Selling Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
nordstrom annivesary sale best-selling deals
Nordstrom

Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingeriewomen's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggageshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.

Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee
Caslon
Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee
Caslon
Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee
Caslon

Collect this basic tee by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else.

REGULARLY $25

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands.

REGULARLY $59

Open Stitch Cardigan
BP.
BP. Open Stitch Cardigan
Nordstrom
Open Stitch Cardigan
BP.

Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer.

REGULARLY $49

Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply

You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter.

REGULARLY $78

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

This top selling Natori bra is as comfortable as it is pretty with the brand's signature Feathers lace. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape.

REGULARLY $68

Bliss Perfection Bikini
Natori
Natori Bliss Perfection Bikini
Nordstrom
Bliss Perfection Bikini
Natori

Natori lingerie is a bestseller so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including this lace bikini panty. Buy more and save: get three for $40.

REGULARLY $20

Love Me Lip Kit
MAC
MAC Love Me Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Love Me Lip Kit
MAC

This MAC trio of pink lip colors (Love Me Lipstick, Lipglass and Lip Pencil) are everything you need for a perfect pout.

$54.50 VALUE

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Nordstrom
Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash

This exclusive set comes with two of the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum. Apply nightly for more hydrated, soft and shiny lashes.

$190 VALUE

Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle
Nordstrom
Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle
Voluspa

This popular Voluspa Saijo Persimmon scented candle smells fruity and warm.

REGULARLY $18

Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom

A cozy, plush blanket for under $25.

REGULARLY $39.50

Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House

Make any space in your home a relaxing one with the Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, which fills the room with twinkling light and soothing scent with your favorite essential oil. 

REGULARLY $69.95

Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection.

REGULARLY $29

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish.

REGULARLY $189.95

Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas
Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas

The Adidas Swift Run Sneaker has lightweight EVA cushioning for everyday comfort.

REGULARLY $85

Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic.

REGULARLY $38

See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Plus Size Clothing

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

Shop Deals From Kate Spade New York at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Zella Deals Are Selling Out Fast