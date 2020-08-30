Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop the Best Selling Deals -- Last Day
Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals before they sell out. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include the Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, a Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.
Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. The Anniversary Sale ends this weekend on Aug. 30. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.
Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.
Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands.
Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer.
Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection.
Get cozy in a pair of plush backless slippers, available in five direct colors.
Collect this basic tee by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else.
You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter.
This top selling Natori bra is as comfortable as it is pretty with the brand's signature Feathers lace. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape.
Natori lingerie is a bestseller so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including this lace bikini panty. Buy more and save: get three for $40.
This exclusive set comes with two of the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum. Apply nightly for more hydrated, soft and shiny lashes.
This popular Voluspa Saijo Persimmon scented candle smells fruity and warm.
This plush blanket is no longer available, but Nordstrom offers a similar cozy blanket for under $50.
A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish.
These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic.
The Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneaker fuses breathable knit with cushioning support for a comfortable fit.
The Spanx mid-thigh shaper shorts are made from lightweight material with bonded flat panels to helm your tummy, thighs, hips, and butt look slimmer.
See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More
43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale
DSW Sale: 50% Off Sandals From J.Lo, Lucky Brand, Kensie and More