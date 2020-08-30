Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals before they sell out. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include the Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, a Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. The Anniversary Sale ends this weekend on Aug. 30. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands. REGULARLY $59 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer. REGULARLY $49 $31.90 at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstorm

Fluffette Slipper Ugg Nordstrom Fluffette Slipper Ugg Get cozy in a pair of plush backless slippers, available in five direct colors. REGULARLY $89.95 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee Caslon Caslon Plus Rounded V-Neck Tee Caslon Collect this basic tee by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. REGULARLY $25 $12.90 at Nordstrom

Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply Nordstrom Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter. REGULARLY $78 $45.90 at Nordstorm

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori This top selling Natori bra is as comfortable as it is pretty with the brand's signature Feathers lace. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Perfection Bikini Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Bikini Natori Natori lingerie is a bestseller so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including this lace bikini panty. Buy more and save: get three for $40. REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash This exclusive set comes with two of the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum. Apply nightly for more hydrated, soft and shiny lashes. $190 VALUE $95 at Nordstrom

Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom This plush blanket is no longer available, but Nordstrom offers a similar cozy blanket for under $50. REGULARLY $39.50 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic. REGULARLY $38 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Genration ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker Cole Haan Nordstrom Genration ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker Cole Haan The Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneaker fuses breathable knit with cushioning support for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $120 $69.90 at Nordstrom

OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts Spanx Nordstrom OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts Spanx The Spanx mid-thigh shaper shorts are made from lightweight material with bonded flat panels to helm your tummy, thighs, hips, and butt look slimmer. REGULARLY $64 $41.90 at Nordstrom

See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.

